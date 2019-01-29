Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Hides Her Grammy Awards

Kelly Clarkson is the proud owner of three Grammy Awards, and nominated for another one this year, this time for Best Pop Vocal Album, for her latest Meaning of Life record. But although the American Idol alum is proud of the career accomplishment, she doesn’t really want anyone to see the trophies.

“[I keep them] on the top floor of our house so nobody sees them, and I don’t look like a tool that’s like, ‘Hey, here are all my accolades,’” Clarkson explains to Billboard. “But I really love them, and I am very proud of them. And if you have them out, you’re not a tool. It’s just, I would feel like a tool.”

Clarkson is up against Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Pink and Taylor Swift in the Best Pop Vocal Album cateogry, but she isn’t looking at it as a competition – and is asking her fans to do the same.

“I am literally begging my fans & fans of all artists do not fight over which will win,” Clarkson tweeted after the nominees were announced, in response to someone suggesting it would start fan wars the day of the Grammys. “We are all hard workers. We are all talented. We are all excited & honored to be nominated. Let’s focus on praising art & lift each other up in a time when there is far too much division.”

This isn’t the first time Clarkson has spoken out against pitting celebrities against each other. The 36-year-old also spoke out about her rumored feud with fellow Idol alum Carrie Underwood, after the two were spotted hugging at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

“Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight. “So, when I saw her I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just end this right now and get a picture together because we never are in the same place.’ It never happens.

“People always try to put it together like we’re enemies,” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘We don’t even know each other well enough to be enemies.’ I went to get a picture, and then everybody lost their mind.”

The 2019 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

