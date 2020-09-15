Kelly Clarkson continues to show off her range with her "Kellyoke" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, covering Jason Aldean's hit "She's Country" for an episode earlier this month. Clarkson performed the song virtually and was shown on screen while her band was together in the same room, including a backing singer, who was in a vocal booth. With flashing lights and heavy guitar, the performance had a true concert feel, save for Clarkson's video screen.

The host's soaring voice lent a new feel to the country rock track, which is an ode to country women. Like with most of Clarkson's "Kellyoke" performances, the song was cut short to allow for show time, and Clarkson delivered her cover in less than two minutes. "She's country / from her cowboy boots to her down home roots," the Grammy winner sang. "She's country / from the songs she plays to the prayers she prays / that's the way she was born and raised / ain't afraid to stay country.

"She's Country" was released in 2008 as the first single from Aldean's album Wide Open and became his second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The song came out two years before Clarkson would join Aldean to duet on "Don't You Wanna Stay," which was released as a single due to radio demand following the pair's performance at the CMA Awards in 2010.

This year, Clarkson teamed up with another country star, telling Willie Geist in a new interview on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist that she recorded a holiday song with Brett Eldredge.

"I actually have a couple Christmas things dropping too, that were very random," she shared. "A duet with Brett Eldredge, who I love, that I wrote, and a cover song. So it’s like an A/B side thing that’s coming out for Christmas." Clarkson explained that she decided to release the two songs as a gift for fans to hold them over before she releases new music next year.

"Fans are always asking, 'Can you just drop anything?' Everyone is sad. Everyone is feeling it," she said, adding that fans are telling her, "The world has gone to crap, can you just release something?"

Clarkson previously released her own holiday album, Wrapped in Red, in 2013, and is planning on releasing a new studio album next year. "This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I've ever released," the 38-year-old told Geist. "The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship, to the end of what it is now."

"It's been very therapeutic for me," she added. "It's very honest."