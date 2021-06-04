✖

Kelly Clarkson took on another country song during her "Kellyoke" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, performing a cover of Patty Loveless' "I'm That Kind of Girl." The Voice coach performed on stage with her band, wearing a floral patterned dress that coordinated with the colors of the lights on stage.

"I'm that kind of girl, I'm that kind of girl / I ain't the woman in red, I ain't the girl next door," Clarkson sang. "But if somewhere in the middle's what you're lookin' for / I'm that kind of girl, yes I'm that kind of girl." "I'm That Kind of Girl" was the third single from Loveless' 1990 album On Down the Line. It was written by Matraca Berg and Ronnie Samoset and finds Loveless asserting the standards she's looking for in a relationship. The song became a Top 10 hit for the star.

The American Idol winner performs all genres of covers on her talk show and frequently sings country songs. In the past, Clarkson has covered songs by Reba McEntire, Wynonna, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and more.

Clarkson recently performed another famous country cover when she tributed Garth Brooks during the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony last week with a performance of Brooks' hit "The Dance." The event will air on June 6 on CBS and a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight saw Clarkson admit that she was feeling some nerves before taking the stage.

"I was texting Trisha Yearwood before the show and then I go on stage and I saw them and like all of a sudden I am the sweatiest human on planet earth,"she said. "And I got a little nervous, and I don't get nervous singing. Yep, I didn't enjoy that!"

The video also featured a clip of an emotional Brooks' reaction to Clarkson's performance. "I'm already wishing I had a mask on so I could do this," he said, holding his hand up to cover his face. "And then the whole band kicks in. It's just so pretty. That woman is a true friend to a song. She's amazing."

Clarkson chose the song because it has become especially meaningful to her amid her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. "There's been a lot of books and people always give you stuff to help, especially when you have kids," she told Brooks on her show in December. "It was like, 'Man, there's so much shame and guilt and everybody kind of sends you stuff.'' She explained that she couldn't "quite nail down" the feeling she was experiencing, but that changed when was listening to one of her playlists and "The Dance" came on. "I was like, 'No, that's the thing,'" the Grammy winner recalled. "That's it."