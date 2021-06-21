✖

Nicole Kidman celebrated her birthday on Sunday, June 20, and the Oscar winner received a special social media tribute from her husband, Keith Urban. The country singer used Instagram to post a sweet tribute to his wife, sharing a photo of the two stars sitting in front of an arrangement of balloons, smiling and resting their foreheads together.

Kidman, who was wearing a rainbow birthday crown, held a large bouquet of pink and white roses, and streamers hanging from the wall indicate that the snap was taken in the middle of the actress' birthday celebration. "Happy happy birthday babygirl !!!!!!" Urban's caption read. The post received a number of comments from fans including one who wrote, "You can see how much Keith loves his queen Nicole , very sweet pic." Another shared, "You two bring so much love and joy to the World. Happy Birthday Beautiful Nicole and Happy Father’s Day Keith keep shining on."

Kidman's birthday fell on Father's Day in the United States this year, and she used her own Instagram page to share a post in honor of her late father, Anthony Kidman, and Urban. Kidman posted two photos, the first a snap of herself and her dad smiling at each other and the second a selfie outside with Urban. "Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father figures out there," she wrote. "My love to these two fathers in particular. #USFathersDay."

Kidman and Urban share two daughters, 12-year-old Sunday Rose and 10-year-old Faith Margaret. On Mother's Day this year, Kidman posted a photo of herself with a bouquet of roses she had received from her daughters' school, writing that "it says it all..." "To all our women out there – to our mums, our grandmothers, our sisters, our daughters, our aunts, our girlfriends – I am so deeply grateful to the women who raise other women, who laugh, and love, and grieve, and befriend, and care, and never, ever, ever give up," she continued her message. "Happy #MothersDay, and particularly to my Mumma."

Meanwhile, Urban shared a tribute to his wife on Twitter and declared that their daughters get some of their best traits from their mom. "Happy Mother's Day to mothers EVERYWHERE!!!!" he wrote. "Happy Mother's Day to Nicole Mary. Our girls are ALL love, color, kindness and compassion, curiosity, and so much more because YOU are all these things …..and so much more. We LOVE you!"