Keith Urban Shares Where ‘Coming Home’ Is For Him

Keith Urban’s latest single, “Coming Home,” can refer to a lot of different places for a lot of different people. But for Urban, home is anywhere his family is.

“For me, home is wherever Nic and our girls are,” Urban tells PEOPLE, of his wife, Nicole Kidman, and daughters, Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 7. Still, he hopes people relate to the song, regardless of where home is for them – an idea that sparked the video for “Coming Home,” directed by Andy Hines.

“My only desire was to not be specific about what or where or who home is. I like viewers to feel their own story and make their own connection,” adds the New Zealand native. “Andy suggested the heightened reality that we see in the video, which keeps it somewhat like a dream, or at the least, an idea more than an actuality.”

Julia Michaels appears on “Coming Home,” which is one of four tracks she co-wrote on Graffiti U.

“Julia is one of the most abundantly talented and original artists out there right now, and truly one of the kindest hearts you’ll ever meet,” Urban boasts. “I heard her EP when it came out, and every single song grabbed me like nobody had done in a long time.”

With 15 songs on Graffiti U, it’s “Coming Home” that Urban says is one of the most important parts of the record.

“For me, ‘Coming Home’ as a song and a single really sets the tone of the album,” Urban explains. “The elements that I wanted to somehow all weave together, as a song and also as a record too, turning it into a record, for me came together on ‘Coming Home.’ So sonically it represents what the record is about, diversity on the record, sonically, and then thematically it’s very much my journey. It really feels like my life in a lot of ways.”

The 50-year-old drew inspiration from Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried,” the song that made him long for Music City, in writing “Coming Home.”

“Hearing that rolling Haggard guitar lick sparked memories of my childhood – and my dream to

come to America.” Urban remarks. “I knew right then the story (of the song) was about the

struggles of being in a city where your dreams have brought you, but far from your home –

wherever, whomever and whatever that is for each of us.”

Purchase or stream Graffiti U by at KeithUrban.net.

