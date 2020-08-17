Keith Urban Reveals Collaborators on Upcoming Album 'The Speed of Now Part 1'

Keith Urban revealed the track list for his upcoming album, The Speed of Now Part 1, earlier this month, but he left off the names of three artists joining him on the record. On Monday, he revealed his full list of collaborators, naming Breland, guitarist Nile Rodgers and pop star Pink as three of his four guests on the project.

Breland and Rogers will join Urban on the album's opener, "Out the Cage," while Pink will duet with the Australian star on "One Too Many." "When I collaborate, I’m always looking for that ‘third thing,'" Urban said in a statement, via The Country Daily. "There’s what I do, there’s what my collaborator does, and then there’s this 'third thing' that I’m most curious about. That’s what interests me the most — when the sum of the parts becomes even more than what I envisioned. That’s what I love so much about it — finding common ground, shaping it and bringing it together."

View this post on Instagram This is THE SPEED OF NOW. A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Aug 5, 2020 at 10:03am PDT

As a celebrated guitarist himself, it makes sense that Urban would invite another famed plucker to play, and his duet with Pink continues a recent tradition of country artists teaming up with pop stars for duets. In 2019, Pink herself participated in the trend when she released a duet with Chris Stapleton, "Love Me Anyway," on her album Hurts 2B Human. Urban is also a fan of spotlighting new artists, as he's doing with Breland — he previously featured Shy Carter and Kassi Ashton on his 2018 album Graffiti U.

Announcing the collaborations on Instagram with photos of his guests, Urban referred to Pink as "incomparable" and Breland as "beyond gifted" and called Rodgers "celestially talented." He also shared a photo of "the ORIGINAL" Eric Church, who co-wrote Urban's 2019 single "We Were." Two versions of the song will appear on The Speed of Now Part 1; Urban's solo cut and a version with Church.

See the album's full track listing below.

1. "Out the Cage (ft. Breland & Nile Rodgers)"

2. "One Too Many (duet with Pink)"

3. "Live With"

4. "Superman"

5. "Change Your Mind"

6. "Forever"

7. "Say Something"

8. "Soul Food"

9. "Ain't it Like a Woman"

10. "With You"

11. "Tumbleweed"

12. "God Whispered Your Name"

13. "Polaroid"

14. "Better Than I Am"

15. "We Were"

16. "We Were (ft. Eric Church)"