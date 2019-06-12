Keith Urban Releases New Single, ‘We Were,’ From Upcoming New Album

Keith Urban has just officially released his new single, “We Were.” The thought-provoking single is the first release from an upcoming, still-untitled new album.

The song, which says, “We were leather jackets hanging onto Harley / Two heartbeats in the moonlight / We were both feet hangin’ out over the edge of a water tower skyline / At least there’s a little bit of sweet in the bitter / Though a part of me is always gonna miss her / I am who I am, I just miss who I was when we were,” is the beginning of what will likely be an eclectic new record, thanks to his fans’ devotion.

“It’s the support that I get for going on the creative adventures that I go on. I feel pulled towards particular music when I’m creating,” Urban told PopCulture.com and other media, after winning the ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year. “I don’t know where it goes most of the time, but I just sort of wander along, float, and see where it goes. Sometimes it wanders off to a place that I’ve never been before.

“I don’t expect that people will support it necessarily,” he continued, “so when it happens like that, when I get to make a record like Graffiti U or particularly Ripcord, those few records, and they get supported the way they have, it’s an incredible feeling for any artist.”

It was at the ACM Awards where Urban performed another song, “Burden,” written by Foy Vance. Although the Aussie has not said if “Burden” will make it on his next set of tunes, Urban is still enamored by the song, recently posting a video of Vance performing the song with him.

“Spent some time in studio with the wildly and celestially talented @foyvance – they don’t make em like him anymore….” said Urban. “I don’t even think it’s legal!!!”

“We Were” is currently available to stream or download. Urban will play several fairs and festivals over the summer, including at CMA Fest in Nashville in June. Urban is also nominated for two CMT Music Awards, for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year, both for “Coming Home,” with Julia Michaels. Find dates by visiting his website.

