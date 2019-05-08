Keith Urban Reacts to His Double CMT Music Awards Nominations

Keith Urban just received two CMT Music Awards nominations, both for his duet with Julia Michaels on “Coming Home” from Graffiti U.

“Hi everyone,” Urban began in the video he shared on social media. “It’s Keith here, in the studio. Just a quick, massive thank you – we just found out this morning that our video to the song ‘Coming Home’ was just nominated for two CMT Awards this morning. Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.

“Julia Michaels, thank you so much!” he continued. “I loved doing this video with you. Andy Hines, thank you for shooting a kick-– video. I had such a good time doing this with you. These nominations are awesome. Thank you very much everybody. These nominations are awesome. Thank you very much everybody. We will see you at the CMT Music Awards very soon.”

Urban was likely in the studio working on his new album. The Aussie just announced his latest single, “Well We Were,” will be released on Tuesday. Although Graffiti U is barely a year old, the 51-year-old revealed he already had much of his next record finished by the time Graffiti U came out.

“You never finish, you just give up,” Urban told PEOPLE. “The hard part is realizing that I finished the album ages ago and that I’ve actually started the next one but nobody has told me. I have to delineate when the end of that one is, otherwise I will just go on and on!”

Urban is the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year – a welcome accolade since being nominated is, according to Urban, a gift in itself.

“I’ve been nominated nine times, so at some point, I’d come to terms and accepted that the nomination is the award,” Urban recently told PopCulture.com and other media. “I don’t know why things go that way sometimes. I love what I get to do; I put everything into it. But I know all the others do too, so thank you God. Really.”

Urban’s next set of tunes will likely be similar to his previous few projects, which tend to blur genre lines in a way that makes sense to Urban.

“The listener is always going to decide what genre it fits into,” Urban told Rolling Stone Country. “I’ve always made music that has felt not as country necessarily, that someone in Nashville may say, ‘Oh, this isn’t very country,’ but everybody else would say, ‘That’s totally country. What else is it?’

“It’s all relative to where you are, what you’re immersed in, and how you define genres as a listener,” he continued. “My goal was to keep capturing my musical heart where it is right now. And it’s in motion. So this is musically where I’m at right now.”

The CMT Music Awards will air live on CMT from the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris