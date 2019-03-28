Keith Urban Not ‘Fuming’ Over Daughters Acting With Nicole Kidman, Despite Rumor

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are just fine in spite of some erroneous rumors circulating about their marriage. The Australian tabloid New Idea posted a false story that Urban was “fuming” after Kidman allowed their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, to appear on her upcoming HBO series, The Undoing, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

In fact, as Gossip Cop points out, Kidman announced a couple months ago that her daughters were appearing as extras in Kidman’s Big Little Lies series, on HBO. The movie star shared the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (via E! Online), adding that she chose to keep it a secret at first.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kidman’s country music star husband obviously isn’t opposed to letting his daughters share in their famous parents’ spotlight. since he brought them up on stage during his Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve performance.

Tabloids might enjoy hurling accusations at one of the most famous celebrity couples of this generation, but the truth is Urban and Kidman’s marriage remains as solid as ever. After Urban took home the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year, the night’s highest honor, the New Zealand native shared how much credit his family deserves for his success.

“I feel very blessed that I have the support of my family like I do,” Urban shared with PopCulture.com and other media backstage at the CMA Awards. “It’s a beautiful thing having two artists, because we understand the passion and the responsibility of what we get to do. Very important.”

Urban, who could be seen giving Kidman an emotional hug before accepting the Entertainer of the Year trophy, acknowledged how much the support of his wife and children meant to him.

“Thank you so much,” Urban said in his acceptance speech. “Baby girl, I love you so much. I am shocked.”

“Thank you for supporting me and loving me through all that I do,” Urban added to his little girls at home. “Thank you for supporting Daddy. You make it all worthwhile.”

Urban might need to get the tissues out again. He is also nominated for an ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year, a category he shares with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kenny Chesney.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Dominique Charriau