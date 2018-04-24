Watch Keith Urban Serenade Nicole Kidman at Intimate Nashville Show

Keith Urban might perform before thousands of fans, but it’s clear when his wife, Nicole Kidman, is in the audience, the singer only has eyes for her. During a recent show in Nashville, as part of Spotify’s Fan First Event, Urban invited Kidman to take the stage, while he sang “Parallel Line” to her, from his upcoming Graffiti U album.

Urban, who tied the knot with Kidman in 2006, credits the Oscar-winning actress with inspiring both the songs he writes and how he lives his life.

“First and foremost, my marriage with Nic informs everything,” Urban previously said. “Nic is so unbelievably open; she doesn’t keep things in or bottle them up. She’s really a great communicator.”

“Because of her, if I open up, every day, I’m listening and growing and learning,” he continued. “If I’m a better man, it’s because of her.”

The New Zealand-born singer will release Graffiti U on April 27. The record includes “Parallel Line” and the debut single from the record, “Female,” which features Kidman singing on the chorus.

“Nicolle Galyon, who’s one of the writers on the song, she did the part originally and you hear her on the record,” Urban explained.

“But when I was working at my studio at the house, Nic was home … my Nic was home, and I went upstairs and said ‘Would you come down and sing these parts as well? ‘Cause it’d be great to have on this record. Of all songs this is the right one to have you on,’” he continued. “So, she came down and sang along with Nicolle Galyon. So, there’s Nic and Nic on the track”

Graffiti U also includes his current hit, “Coming Home,” featuring Julia Michaels.

“Julia’s writing contribution extended into the idea of the need to want to physically be home,” boasted Urban. “She summed up the whole story in one sentence. “Yeah, I know

it’s only one call away, but it’s not the same.” For me, that simple phrase said so much,

especially when she sang it!”

Urban will kick off his Graffiti U World Tour on June 15, with Kelsea Ballerini serving as his opening act, and Lindsay Ell opening for Urban on his Canadian shows.

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for Graffiti U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” Urban said of the new set of tunes. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating.”

Graffiti U Tour dates can be found on Urban’s website. Pre-order Graffiti U on Amazon and iTunes.