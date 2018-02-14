Keith Urban Shares Secret to Successful Marriage With Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban wed his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, in 2006, later welcoming daughter Sunday Rose in 2008, and Faith Margaret in 2010. With two successful – and famous – parents, the couple say they have found a way to make their marriage work, and keep their family intact.

“We try and schedule pretty much everything so that we’re not away from each other for more than a handful of days,” Urban told Brisbane, Australia radio station 97.3FM (quote via Closer Weekly).

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Even when she was shooting Lion in Australia we just relocated down to Tassie for a few days,” he added. “Wherever else we had to go, we just stay together as a family. It’s really important to us.”

Kidman echoes her husband’s sentiment, saying that their family will always take priority over any work commitments, for both of them.

“Our life [in Tennessee] probably isn’t what you expect,” Kidman recently revealed to Vogue. “I read at the school. We’re a very tight-knit family — we get anxious if we’re separated more than two days. We try to have sit-down dinners every night we’re here. Friends from school come over. Sometimes we’ll have nine kids for dinner.”

The family of four are frequent travelers, and will become even more so when Urban launches his Graffiti U World Tour later this year, with Kelsea Ballerini serving as his opening act, and Lindsay Ell joining him for his Canadian dates.

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for Graffiti U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” Urban says. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating.”

Dates for all of Urban’s upcoming shows can be found on his website. Kidman has several new movies slated to be released later this year, including Aquaman and Destroyer.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Keith Urban