Keith Urban’s New Year’s Eve Sweater Is Getting Him Compared to Freddie Krueger

Keith Urban is turning heads with his choice of attire for his New Year’s Eve performance on Tuesday night. The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “Somebody Like You” singer rang in the New Year in Nashville, Tennessee, as part of the city’s Music City Midnight concert event, which was held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. For his style choice, he went with a striped black and red sweater. While it was a simple choice, Urban drew comparisons to Nightmare on Elm Street villain Freddy Krueger.

Music City New Years Eve with Keith Urban wearing his Freddy Krueger sweater. pic.twitter.com/bpDV9HSARM — Chris Riggs (@Ahead_of_Pack) January 1, 2020

“Why is Keith Urban wearing a Freddy [Krueger] sweater on [Nashville NYE] ? Not making fun, just wondering…” one viewer of the event wrote.

“Does anyone else think Keith Urban’s sweater is quite similar to Freddie Krueger’s?” a second tweeted.

Keith Urban over here ringing in #2020NewYear as Freddie Krueger pic.twitter.com/SjTzOAvKnp — Stephen Morales (@smorales13) January 1, 2020

“So I guess Keith Urban borrowed his sweater from Freddy Kruger,” yet another wrote, adding the hashtag for “Nightmare on Bicentennial Plaza.”

“I knew it… I’ve seen the sweater Keith Urban’s has on tonight before!!!,” another Twitter user wrote, alongside apicture of the horror movie villain.

The New Year’s Eve event capped off a busy holiday season for the country singer. As he recently said in a festive piece released by his record label, he and wife Nicole Kidman try to make the most of the season.

“We still love going to the beach at Christmas time, as long as we’re in Australia, because it’s like the Fourth of July,” Urban said. “It’s huge. Everybody’s out. It feels very celebratory. It’s in the ’90s. It’s crazy, but having grown up with that, it feels very natural to me. Albeit it, we still had all of the same Christmas songs, so we’re in like 90-degree heat with shorts and tank tops singing ‘Walking in a Winter Wonderland. I remember getting Christmas cards of like Santa on a surfboard, so that probably explains a lot.”

At the couple’s Nashville home, they started off the Christmas season early by putting lights up as early as Thanksgiving.

“We didn’t wait. We just put those puppies up, and the place looked awesome,” Urban said, referring to the light display. “We had the best Christmas-looking Thanksgiving ever. [laughs] So, the lights, the music, all of that, the house sort of transforming into Christmas. I love it. It’s sad when it all has to go away.”