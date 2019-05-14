Keith Urban’s New Single, ‘We Were’ Was Written by Eric Church

Keith Urban’s new single, “We Were,” was co-written by fellow country music superstar, Eric Church! Church wrote the song with Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde.

“When I first heard ‘We Were,’ I not only heard it, but saw it. It made me feel something,” Urban explained of the song. “The imagery is so strong — a stamp on the back of the hand, a Saturday night cover band, the girlfriend (or boyfriend) we ran with and a fake ID., which of course I never had. So many of us can relate or will relate at some point!”

Urban was especially drawn to the lyrics in “We Were,” which say, in part, “We were a downtown, Saturday night, last call, cover band / ‘Til that last song played, never thought we’d fade like the stamp on the back of her hand.“

“I like the idea that life just happens,” Urban explained in a statement. “At some point, whether in the moment or not, you just gotta go with it.”

The 51-year-old hasn’t revealed many details about his next set of tunes, but it will probably be quite eclectic, if his past few records, including his latest Graffiti U, is any indication.

“The listener is always going to decide what genre it fits into,” Urban previously told Rolling Stone Country. “I’ve always made music that has felt not as country necessarily, that someone in Nashville may say, ‘Oh, this isn’t very country,’ but everybody else would say, ‘That’s totally country. What else is it?’ It’s all relative to where you are, what you’re immersed in, and how you define genres as a listener.”

Urban vows that, like in the past, his album will be based largely on how he envisions his concerts.

“I’m already thinking about the recording studio right now and then eventually putting on another live show,” Urban stated. “For me, it’s always about trying to find a new way to connect. I love country music. I really do. I love the massive spectrum of colors that it is. I hope that what we eventually get to hear and see are all of its colors represented, because it’s a huge genre.”

Urban will play several fairs and festivals this summer, including CMA Fest in Nashville, as well as the Pilgrimage Festival, located just outside of Music City. Find dates at KeithUrban.net.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Ethan Miller