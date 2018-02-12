Keith Urban Adds Lindsay Ell to Graffiti U World Tour

Keith Urban is adding another opening act to his upcoming Graffiti U World Tour: Lindsay Ell! The singer-songwriter, and fellow guitar player, will join Urban for one date in Arkansas in August, as well as his September dates in Ell’s native Canada.

“It’s not very often you get to share the stage with an artist you’ve looked up to since the beginning of your career,” says Ell in a statement. “I am SO excited to be touring with Keith Urban and can’t wait to play for fans in the venues I grew up in!”

Urban originally announced his upcoming tour at a pop-up show in Nashville, where he was joined by his opening act for all dates, Kelsea Ballerini.

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for Graffiti U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” Urban says. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour too.”

Ell’s latest album, The Project, debuted at No. 1 on the charts when it was released last year. No word yet on when Graffiti U will be released.

A list of all of Ell’s dates with Urban can be found below. The Graffiti U World Tour kicks off on June 15 in St. Louis, Mo. All of Urban’s upcoming shows are available on his website.

THE Graffiti U World Tour Dates With Lindsay Ell:

Aug. 15, Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

Sept. 14, Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 15, London, ON, Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 19, Winnipeg, MB, Bell MTS Place

Sept. 21, Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre

Sept. 22, Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

Sept. 23, Calgary, AB, ScotiaBank Saddledome

Sept. 25, Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

