Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans to Perform on the Opry May 16

The Grand Ole Opry is continuing its weekly Saturday performances, this week featuring Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans on May 16. The show will be hosted by Bobby Bones and will be the Opry's 4,924th consecutive Saturday night broadcast. Recent shows have featured Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and all current shows are being played to an empty Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Saturday's show will air at 7 p.m. CT on 650 AM WSM and will be broadcast live on Circle Television and streamed on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube. Both Urban and Ballerini are Opry members — Urban was inducted in 2012 and Ballerini is one of the Opry's newest members with a 2019 induction. Ballerini and Evans are married and have been quarantining together, which means they'll be able to sit fewer than six feet apart during the broadcast. "Very excited to let you know I'm coming back to play the Opry next Saturday, May 16 with a couple of very special guests, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans," Urban said in a video shared to social media. "I of course know them very well. I think Kelsea and Morgan might even know each other really well," he joked. "Looking forward to it! I'll see you soon, bye."

Ballerini previously opened for Urban on his Graffiti U Tour in 2018 and at the time, Urban told Kix Brooks on American Country Countdown that he was impressed by Ballerini's drive and spirit. "She married an Aussie, and I thought, 'Cool, that’s good enough for me [laughing],'" he joked, referring to Evans. "I like Kelsea. I like her spirit. I like people putting good in the world, you know? She’s just got a good light, got a good message, and she’s a really good writer, and I think she’s got that hunger as an artist to keep growing. I know when Miranda Lambert came out and opened for us many, many years ago, she’d be at the front every night just watching like a hawk and learning. I was really taken by that. I always remember that. I love those kind of artists. I mean, that’s what I did. That’s what I still do. I’m still watching and learning all the time. Kelsea’s got that in her."