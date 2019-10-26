Keith Urban Hints There Are a Couple Collaborations on His Next Album

Keith Urban’s debut single from his upcoming new record, “We Were,” is in the Top 10 at radio, with Urban just dropping a new version of the song, which includes the song’s co-writer, Eric Church. While Urban doens’t say whether Church will appear on the album or not, he does hint that there will be a couple collaborations on his next set of tunes.

“There’s a couple of collaborations on there,” Urban shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s hard to know what ends up making it to an album, versus what might be used in some other way. So I’m just anxious to get new music out, right? You know that feeling.”

As the landscape of the music industry continues to change and evolve, Urban acknowledges that the way he puts out music might change as well, especially as more and more artists are choosing to release EPs instead of full projects.

“The advantages of that, I think, for me, I love the idea of an EP, where you can savor the songs, and not just throw 18 songs at someone,” Urban acknowledged. “And because too many songs get missed. The people don’t realize, it’s a really good song, that track 13 is awesome, but no one’s going to get to it.

“So I’m a bit of a fan of the EP, ” he added. “But at the same time I love people having a lot of music to be able to enjoy as well. So I think it’s, there’s not one size fits all. That’s for sure. And I think it’s in this beautiful free fall.”

Urban doesn’t know what his next single will be, but he does reveal he recorded a song that will help get his fans into the holiday spirit.

“I’ve got a song coming out called ‘I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight,’” divulged the singer. “That’s coming out very, very soon. I wrote it with Shane McAnally, and recorded it with Kevin Kadish and Nathan Chapman. Had a blast doing it. Very strange, writing a song in the middle of summer about Christmas.”

Urban is nominated for two CMA Awards, for Male Vocalist of the Year, and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. He will also perform “We Were” during the live brodcast.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

