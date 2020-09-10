Keith Urban Finds 'Silver Lining' of Pandemic in Time With Family

✖

Keith Urban, wife Nicole Kidman, and their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, are currently in Australia spending time with Kidman's family, something Urban has found to be a "silver lining" for him amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Nic's family's here — her mom and sister and [her sister's] husband and kids," the country star recently told Taste of Country. "So, nice to have family. We don't have any of that in Nashville." Urban, Kidman and their daughters put down roots in Music City shortly after their marriage, but the group often travels to Australia to visit their family. They are currently staying in Byron Bay, which is close to Kidman's family, but Urban's mother lives in another state and is unable to visit due to travel restrictions.

"She lives in another state here," Urban said, "and they have the borders closed." Kidman is currently filming her upcoming television series, an adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel Nine Perfect Strangers. In August, the Oscar winner posted a photo on Instagram of herself hugging her mom, Jenelle, writing that it had been eight months since the two had seen each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Aug 2, 2020 at 2:39am PDT

"Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been 8 months," she shared in her caption. "I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now. Love you Mumma."

Urban will soon return to the United States from his home country to host the ACM Awards next week, which are taking place in Nashville for the first time in the show's history. The evening will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, the Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry, and as host, Urban will be traveling to all of them.

"What my hosting duties are gonna be, I'm still working on right now," he recently told Taste of Country Nights. "We're still piecing this all together. I love the fact that we're going to do it in Nashville; I love that it's going ahead. Here we are in September — ACMs in September is a first. I love that we're going to be doing it in a few amazing places."

"I'm going to be hosting from Grand Ole Opry House and crossing over to some performances in the Bluebird Cafe and also Ryman Auditorium," he continued. "So what's great about this is, even though a lot of people won't be able to come — and obviously we can't have people in the audience — there's going to be a lot of people around the world that get to see these places that have never seen them before."

The ACMs take place two days before the release of Urban's new album, The Speed of Now Part 1.