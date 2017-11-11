Keith Urban Confirms Nicole Kidman Sang Background Vocals on ‘Female’

This week, Keith Urban released “Female,” a timely song praising women for the powerful, strong beings they are.

As Urban’s wife, Nicole Kidman, is a major part of his life, it only makes sense that she sang backing vocals on the song, a fact Urban confirmed at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

Written by Shane McAnally, Nicolle Galyon and Ross Copperman, and produced by Urban, Copperman and Dann Huff, the track also features background vocals by Galyon.

“I thought it was nice and very personal to blend these girls into the song,” Urban said at the awards, via The Boot, “because it just felt very right for what the song means to me.”

The singer was also asked whether Kidman would perform the track with him that night, but unfortunately for fans, the actress was in China.

Urban recently told Rolling Stone Country that he heard the song only a week before recording and releasing it, but knew that it was a message he wanted to share.

“The writers wrote this song on October 10th and I heard it the next day,” he explained. “I got to hear it fresh out of the oven, and it was instant love for me.”

The song touches on victim shaming, gender roles and the power of women, managing to pack powerful statements into relatable and relevant lyrics.

“I know all three of [the writers] and I think obviously the tone of times right now was weighing on all of them, and compelled them to write this song,” Urban shared. “It affected me not just as a husband but also as a father of two young girls, and a son. I had a heart reaction – my first thought was that it was a gospel soul prayer mantra, all rolled into one.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com