Watch: Keith Urban Releases Lyric Video for ‘Female’

Keith Urban‘s “Female” has been making waves in country music since its release in November, and the singer has officially released the music video for the timely song.

The track was written by Nashville powerhouses Shane McAnally, Nicolle Galyon and Ross Copperman, and was produced by Urban, Copperman and Dann Huff. “Female” covers a range of topics including victim shaming, gender roles and the power of women and has made an impact on the country community in a very timely fashion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Thursday, Urban released the lyric video for the song after teasing it on Wednesday on social media.

The video sees a strong color palette of black, white and pink as the lyrics to the song flash on screen along with the female symbol and a very knowing-looking eye.

Urban previously revealed that Galyon and his wife, Nicole Kidman, both contributed backing vocals to the track.

“I thought it was nice and very personal to blend these girls into the song,” he said at the CMA awards in November, via The Boot, “because it just felt very right for what the song means to me.”

Urban previously told Rolling Stone Country that one of his favorite lines in the song directly addresses consent culture.

“When somebody laughs and implies that she asked for it/Just cause she was wearing a skirt/Oh is that how that works?” the line reads.

“It’s extraordinary songwriting,” he said. “It’s tricky to not just be out on a soap box.”

See the full lyric video above.

Photo Credit: YouTube / KeithUrbanVEVO