Keith Urban Drops New Song, ‘God Whispered Your Name’

Good news, Keith Urban fans! The singer just dropped a brand-new song, “God Whispered Your Name.” The song, along with his recent No. 1 hit, “We Were,” is from an upcoming, still-untitled new album.

Urban performed the song at a label luncheon during Nashville’s Country Radio Seminar last week, prior to being joined on stage by Carrie Underwood for a surprise performance of “The Fighter.” Unlike 2019, when Urban had a few unsuccessful starts when trying to perform “We Were” for the first time, the New Zealand-born star nailed his delivery of “God Whispered Your Name.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m actually pretty nervous,” Urban said before introducing “God Whispered Your Name. “Something to do with the Ryman. Actually, it might be to do with trying to sing a new song last year, ‘We Were,’ and it taking, like, four attempts.”

Urban hasn’t announced when he will release his next set of tunes, but he does hint it will be in 2020.

We’ve been working on it for the better part of all last year, and we’re anxious to get it coming out now,” Urban told the Associated Press. “So it’ll be coming out all throughout this year. We should have a new single next month, and then an album hopefully in the latter part of the fall.”

The 52-year-old also revealed that this record, like his previous ones, will be quite eclectic.

“[It’s] just whatever that mix is that I do of things,” Urban told Rolling Stone. “I don’t really think of it in terms of … I couldn’t really label that. It’s a broad mix of songs, genres, styles. There’s guitar stuff in there. There’s lots of everything in there. A bit of everything.”

Urban also teased that he will have a few guest artists joining him on the project as well.

“There’s a couple of collaborations on there,” Urban told PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s hard to know what ends up making it to an album, versus what might be used in some other way. So I’m just anxious to get new music out, right? You know that feeling.”

Urban is currently dividing his time between Nashville and Las Vegas, where he is enjoying a residency throughout 2020. Find dates by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring