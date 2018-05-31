Watch Keith Urban’s ‘Coming Home’ Video

Keith Urban has just released the video for his latest single, “Coming Home.” The song, which features Julia Michaels, is from his recent Graffiti U album.

In the video, Urban goes from reality to reality – from a picturesque countryside to a bustling downtown, with Michaels joining Urban for some of the scenes.

“The concept for the video was really Andy Hines’ idea,” Urban says in a statement of the eclectic video. “He suggested the heightened reality that we see in the video, which keeps it more like a dream – an idea, more than an actuality. It was also important to have Julia there – she’s great energy to be around and I love singing with her, so I wanted us to be on stage at the same time to capture that.”

“Being on set with Keith was magical,” Michaels adds. “He’s a rare person on and off set – full of love and positive energy. He surrounds himself with like-minded people such as his band who were incredible as well. I’m grateful to be a part of this video and grateful to be able to call this kick-ass human a friend.”

The song was inspired by one of Urban’s favorite songs, “Mama Tried,” sung by one of Urban’s favorite singers, Merle Haggard.

“”Coming Home’ started with an idea I had of using the intro of one of my favorite Haggard songs ‘Mama Tried,’ explains the Aussie. “I took the idea to J.R. Rotem and he put some chords around it. I jotted down the first words that the music made me feel, jumped on a mic and sang the chorus.”

“Hearing that rolling Haggard guitar lick sparked memories of my childhood – and my dream to come to America.” he adds. “I knew right then the story (of the song) was about the struggles of being in a city where your dreams have brought you, but far from your home – wherever, whomever and whatever that is for each of us.”

Urban also hopes “Coming Home” will inspire his fans to discover music from some of his own country icons.

“I was really taken with the idea of having a song be used in a new way, that can potentially find a whole new audience,” explains Urban. “They’ll go out and find ‘Mama Tried,’ people that had never heard that song.”

Urban will kick off his Graffiti U Tour on June 15, with Kelsea Ballerini serving as his opening act, and Lindsay Ell joining him on his Canadian dates. Find a list of all of his upcoming shows by visiting his website.

