Keith Urban Celebrates the Freedom to Perform in the United States

Keith Urban was not born in America, but he still celebrates the freedoms that come with being a part of the country. The New Zealand native always makes a point to thank the ones who make those freedoms possible, and not just on Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s one of the things I comment on fairly regularly when we’re playing concerts, especially outdoor festivals, where I look around and think it’s just amazing freedom to be able to do this, and it doesn’t effortlessly just come,” Urban reflected. “A lot of people are devoting their life, their entire life, to going out and protecting and defending and honoring their own calling. So, I feel immensely grateful for all of the men and women in the military, all in the armed forces, all around the world. The sacrifice they make, especially their families too.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The father of two is back at radio with a new single, “We Were,” which is already rapidly climbing up the chart. Urban fell in love with the song long before he was aware that fellow superstar Eric Church was a co-writer on the track.

“The great thing is I had no idea who wrote the song when I went in and recorded it,” said Urban. “We recorded it last December. I went back in and re-sang it a few times. We had to do what they call label copies – you gotta go through and make sure the lyrics are right. So, I’m doing all that. I got sent a lyric sheet and it was the first time I saw the three writers’ names and I saw Eric there, so I texted him right away to let him know I cut that song.”

Church wrote “We Were” with Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde, which is part of why Urban was so drawn to the song.

“It made sense when I heard it, not only Eric, but Ryan and Jeff as well,” Urban said. “The three of them together have a particular thing. I think they wrote ‘Springsteen,’ as well. They just have a good chemistry, the three of them. But Eric has such a knack for storytelling anyway and choosing images and lyrics that they seem like a thousand people must have used them before, and yet they’re completely original.”

Urban will play several fairs and festivals over the summer, including a performance at CMA Fest. Download or stream “We Were,” and find tour dates, at Urban’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Tim Mosenfelder