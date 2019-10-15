Keith Urban Announces Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and More Will Perform for All for the Hall 2020

Keith Urban is bringing back All for the Hall next year, with an impressive list of artists joining him! The singer announces that Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and more will join him on Feb. 10, 2020, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, for the seventh All for the Hall benefit concert, with proceeds going to help support of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s education program.

“Ken Burns’ documentary [Country Music] has shown us that we are all very much influenced by our heroes,” Urban said in a statement. “So this year’s All for the Hall benefit is our chance to acknowledge those that have been an influence on us and helped shape the artists that we are today. Somehow these shows always seem to take on a life of their own. They’re incredibly fun to do, and you never quite really know what’s gonna happen. So we’ll roll with it and turn Bridgestone (Arena) into one huge club!”

Urban opened up about the event on social media, making the announcement while performing at the season opener of the Nashville Predators.

JUST ANNOUNCED: All for the Hall returns to Nashville on February 10! Tickets on sale October 18 – see you there! #AFTH7 pic.twitter.com/NAP1H7sIwf — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 4, 2019

“It’s Keith here at Bridgestone Arena, letting you guys know that All for the Hall is back,” Urban said while donning a Predators jersey. “All for the Hall [number] seven. We’re going to be doing it here at Bridgestone Arena. Feb. 10. It’s going to be epic.”

Bridgestone Arena also shared the good news, tweeting Urban’s announcement he made during the Predators game against the Minnesota Wild.

And we can’t forget the man who announced the show himself tonight at the @PredsNHL home opener, @KeithUrban! pic.twitter.com/aJoMQlX4Xd — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) October 4, 2019

“We are announcing our seventh All for the Hall concert, that we’re going to be doing right here at Bridgestone on Feb. 10,” Urban said to thunderous applause. It’s going to be our seventh one, benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Musuem. It’s a very magical night.

Other artists scheduled to appear include Ingrid Andress, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Lauren Daigle, Tenille Townes and Tanya Tucker, with more expected to be announced shortly. Tickets go on sale beginning on Oct. 18, at either Livenation.com or the Bridgestone Arena box office. More information can be found by visiting the Country Music Hall of Fame’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Erika Goldring