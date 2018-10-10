Kane Brown Wins Big at American Music Awards

Kane Brown was the big winner at Tuesday night’s American Music Awards, taking home three trophies, winning in each category he was nominated in.

Brown won Favorite Male Artist, beating out both Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett. He also won Favorite Album, for his eponymous debut, over Luke Combs’ This One’s For You and Rhett’s Life Changes, and Favorite Song, with “Heaven,” coming out ahead of Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be” collaboration with Bebe Rexha.

“I just want to say I appreciate everybody who voted,” Brown shared on social media following his big wins, as he got into what appeared to be a private plane. “I love you guys. That was awesome.”

FGL didn’t walk away empty-handed though. The duo won Favorite Duo or Group, in a category they shared with LANCO and Dan + Shay. Carrie Underwood won Favorite Female Artist, in a category she shared with Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris.

Underwood performed “Spinning Bottles,” from her recent Cry Pretty album, during the live broadcast, earning rave reviews.

“I feel like when we wrote this song ‘Spinning Bottles’ we kind of each had people in our heads go through this,” Underwood told PEOPLE of the emotional song. “It’s hard to write, it’s hard to get it out, it’s hard to say it’s gonna go on the album … It’s difficult to sing it to the world, but it’s life; that’s a part of life. It’s hard to just put yourself out there like that.”

Taylor Swift opened the American Music Awards ceremony with a performance of her current single, “I Did Something Bad.” Other performances of the night included Mariah Carey, Cardi B, Ciara and Post Malone, who was criticized for allegedly lip-syncing during his performance.

Brown’s sophomore album, Weekend, will be released on Nov. 9. The record’s debut single, “Lose It,” became a Top 10 hit. The 24-year-old will also kick off his headlining Live Forever Tour on Jan. 19, with RaeLynn, Danielle Bradbery and Jimmie Allen joining Brown on select dates. More information can be found at KaneBrownMusic.com.

Florida Georgia Line, Dan +Shay, Kelsea Ballerini and more still have a chance to earn a trophy this year, at the upcoming 2018 CMA Awards. That show will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. Performers for the show will be announced shortly.

Winners for the AMAs are determined by fan votes. See the entire list of winners here.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Alberto E. Rodriguez