Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Get Matching Tattoos for Daughter Kingsley

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, became parents in October when their daughter, Kingsley, was born, and the couple has now gotten permanent tributes to their baby girl. On Jan. 13, tattoo artist Bubba Irwin shared footage of Kane getting a neck tattoo backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on the day of the Georgia native’s sold-out concert at the venue, which took place on Jan. 9. According to the video, the proud dad’s new design included his daughter’s name and some music notes.

A post shared by bubba irwin (@bubbaitattoos) on Jan 13, 2020 at 2:27pm PST

“Some footage of the shoot from [Kane Brown] sold out concert at the staples center,” Irwin wrote. “So stoked and honored to be a part of this. Can’t explain how stoked i am for this dudes rise, journey, and take over in music!!!!”

Kane’s tattoo was visible in a new photo he posted on Thursday in which he’s sitting on a couch and holding Kingsley, clad in a Pooh Bear-print onesie, on his lap.

A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Jan 15, 2020 at 5:05pm PST

Katelyn, who also got her daughter’s name inked, opened up about the couple’s tattoos on her Instagram Story this week after fans began noticing her new art.

“I literally just got a ton of messages about my tattoo,” she shared. “Yes, it is new. When Kane played the Staples Center, our friend Bubba came out and tattooed ‘Kingsley’ on my arm and on Kane’s neck.”

After Kingsley’s birth, Kane released a song he had written for her titled “For My Daughter,” which includes the line, “I grew up without a dad / I’m gonna be the best one I can be.”

The 26-year-old is currently preparing for his Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which launches in Dublin on Feb. 2 and will see baby Kingsley hit the road with her parents.

“We get a new tour bus in January so they’re going to knock out –– there’s a couch in the back, beside our bed,” the singer told Extra. “They’re going to knock out half the couch beside our bed and put in a crib so she’ll be able to sleep back there with us.”

