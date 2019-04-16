Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae Expecting First Child

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae are going to be parents!

The “Lose It” singer, 25, announced on Instagram Monday that he and his wife, 26, were expecting their first child, sharing a sonogram of the baby with an excited caption.

“It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote.

Brown and Jae married in October, and soon after discussed starting a family with Jason Aldean and wife Brittany in an interview with Taste of Country.

“She keeps asking if we’re having one,” Brown told Brittany at the time. “Katelyn wants to wait until she’s, like, 30,” adding that they were interested in having “one or two kids.”

Speaking with PopCulture.com ahead of the 2019 ACM Awards, Brown said his genre-bending style was inspired by some of his musical heroes.

“I just think that it’s a different time,” he said. “I didn’t really forge my own path. I think [Florida Georgia Line], Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett helped me forge my own way. I’m just here doing my own thing now, and my fans are helping me.”

He added that Katelyn and his social media followers helped him stay on track when it came to releasing new music.

“I listen to it about 100 times, and if I don’t get tired of it, then I usually think it’s a pretty good song,” Brown explained. “I usually get my wife’s input and my team’s input, my band’s input. I always put my stuff on Facebook, so I know if it’s going to be good or not before it comes out.”

Hitting the road with Jason Aldean on Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour, he said, was sure to be a fun time on and off-stage.

“Aldean’s like a brother to me, always looks out for me,” Brown said. “If I ever need anything, he’s always there. He’s upset that I’m about to move an hour away from him. We’re going to be on the road together just kicking it and watching the Georgia Bulldogs.”

Photo credit: Emma Mcintyre/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM