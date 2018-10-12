Kane Brown to Wed Longtime Girlfriend Katelyn Jae This Week

Kane Brown is about to tie the knot! The “Weekend” singer confirms his wedding to his fiancée. Katelyn Jae will take place soon.

“Yeah, it’ll be this week,” Brown told ABC News Radio after leaving the American Music Awards. “I’m not going to say the exact date, but yeah, it’ll be this week.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m flying home,” he continued. “Her family’s already at my house, and we’re about to get ready for it.”

The couple got engaged in April of 2017 plan to honeymoon in the Smoky Mountains, squeezing in a few days off between Brown’s busy tour schedule

“My fiancée, we had three different places to go to,” Brown revealed. “She’s from Philadelphia. So she’d never been to Gatlinburg, except for one other time with me, and that was like our best vacation we ever had. So we’re just gonna go back. We rented a little cabin above Dollywood, and we’re just gonna have a good time.”

As for pre-wedding jitters, the 24-year-old is completely calm, at least so far.

“I’m not nervous right now,” he insisted. “But maybe when I’m up there, I’ll be nervous.”

Brown previously revealed that his wedding would be a low-key affair, without a lot of alcohol.

“We don’t want people to get trashed at the wedding,” Brown told Taste of Country. “We’re not even having liquor. We’re just having beer and wine. We got Dee Jay Silver as our DJ.”

Brown certainly has plenty of reasons to celebrate. In addition to his upcoming nuptials, the singer-songwriter just won three fan-voted American Music Awards, for Favorite Male Artist – Country, Favorite Album – Country (for Kane Brown), and Favorite Song – Country, for “Heaven.”

Brown’s sophomore Experiment album will be released on Nov. 9. On Nov. 2, Apple Music will debut a short film about Brown’s life and career.

“They look at my tattoos and the style that I wear my clothes,” Brown said in a teaser for the film. “It’s always, ‘Oh, Waylon and Cash are rolling in their graves right now.’ Some people say I’m not country, but they don’t really know how I grew up.”

Brown will launch his Live Forever Tour on Jan. 10 in Duluth, Ga. with Granger Smith joining him on all dates, and Raelynn, Danielle Bradbery, and Jimmie Allen each joining on select dates. Pre-order Experiment, and see a list of all of Brown’s upcoming shows, by visiting KaneBrownMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond