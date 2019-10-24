Kane Brown Sets Goal to Eat Healthy, Become Fit in 4 Months

Kane Brown is setting a big, big goal for himself. The father-to-be just announced on social media that he was giving himself four months to eat better and get in shape, which he hopes will be easier since he will be off the road. Brown, who just wrapped up his run with Jason Aldean on Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour, seems to hint he might be hitting the road in 2020, although official tour plans have yet to be announced.

Country music has some pretty fit artist!! Since I’ve stopped playing sports I haven’t worked out in 6 years. I’ve got 4 months off basically, and randomly got some motivation to start eating healthy and working out every day. Let’s see what we can look like in 4 months 😎🙏🏽 — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 23, 2019

“Country music has some pretty fit artist[s]!!” Brown tweeted. “Since I’ve stopped playing sports I haven’t worked out in 6 years. I’ve got 4 months off basically, and randomly got some motivation to start eating healthy and working out every day. Let’s see what we can look like in 4 months.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown will kick off 2020 by performing at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The show was originally scheduled for Oct. 18, but was rescheduled after Brown’s drummer, Kenny Dixon, unexpectedly passed away in a car accident, one night after the end of Aldean’s tour.

“I’m gonna miss you so much man,” Brown wrote shortly after Dixon’s death was announced. I’pd always come back and jam out with u [flame emoji] was with me from the very beginning and will be with us when it’s all over!! Love you peep.”

I’m gonna miss you so much man I’d always come back and jam out with u 🔥 was with me from the very beginning and will be with us when it’s all over!! Love you peep ❤️ @kennydixon23kb pic.twitter.com/2lEqNcdKCR — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 13, 2019

Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are expecting their first daughter, Kingsley. Although a due date hasn’t been announced, her nursery is already completed.

Brown was just announced as a double nominee for the American Music Awards. Brown is nominated for Favorite Male Artist – Country, and Favorite Album – Country, for Experiment.

Find a list of all of Brown’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison