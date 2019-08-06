Kane Brown Shares Scary Video of Potentially Dangerous Snake on His Property

Kane Brown just had a terrifying moment on his property, which he captured on social media. The “Homesick” singer saw a snake slithering away, and while he couldn’t make out what kind of snake it was, it definitely wasn’t the harmless garter snake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Aug 5, 2019 at 6:26pm PDT

“What is that? What is that? What is that?” Brown’s wife, Katelyn Jae, repeatedly asked.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What’s crazy is, that looks like it’s got a rattle,” Brown said, referring to the venomous rattlesnake.

The video earned plenty of comments from fellow celebrities on social media, with some – but not all – expressing their distaste for the reptile.

“Bro. Move,” said Chris Young.

“Where is this?” asked Chris Lane. “I can’t move there.”

“Ha dawg that’s a rattlesnake,” said Mitchell Tenpenny.

“Dude grab it,” Jimmie Allen posted. “Save it for me. Love snakes.”

Even Brown’s wife couldn’t resist making a joke about the event, after they were safely away from the snake.

“Almost done packing,” she quipped. “Movers will be here in an hour.”

Brown and Jae likely won’t actually be moving anytime soon. The couple is expecting their first child, a girl, later this year, with Jae handling her pregnancy like a champ, at least so far.

“They haven’t really changed,” Brown told PEOPLE about their lives since Jae found out she was expecting. “She doesn’t drink anymore — she’s a wine girl and she can’t have any wine. But other than that, it hasn’t really changed.”

The couple hired a professional interior designer to do the nursery, which makes the baby’s arrival that much more exciting, at least for Brown.

“We’re getting somebody to come in and do the nursery for us, which we are really excited about,” Brown revealed. “We’ve already got our car seat in the car, which is kind of weird to me but kind of cute at the same time. I’ve got my daddy books because I need to read before she gets here.”

Brown’s new single, “Homesick,” seems poised to be his next chart-topping hit, even though it was inspired by one of the darker times in his life.

“‘Homesick’ is a song that I wrote for myself, basically at the moment where it was just me being on the road so much, and missing my family and my wife,” Brown told PopCulture.com. “And after I finished this song, I really listened to it, and to see who could relate to it, and the military popped into my head, so we decided to dedicate this song to the military.

“My music video is all the military coming home for their homecoming,” he added. “So it’s awesome. It’s very emotional.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Legato