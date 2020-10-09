Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland Hosting CMT Music Awards

Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland have been announced as hosts for the 2020 CMT Music Awards, just under two weeks before the show takes place on Oct. 21. Both Brown and Hyland will be hosting the annual awards show for the first time this year.

"The CMT Music Awards have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate," Brown said in a statement. "I have so many great memories of the show-from watching as a fan at home to accepting my first industry award win on the CMT stage. I‘m excited to join this year as a first-time host and can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CMT (@cmt) on Oct 8, 2020 at 6:42pm PDT

Hyland added, "I’m so excited to be co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards this year! Fans are the backbone of music and art; without them we would never be able to do what we love. I can’t wait to see what happens at this year's show and who the fans vote for. Congratulations to all the nominees!"

The 2020 CMT Music Awards were originally scheduled for June but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic before any nominees or hosts were announced.

"From our first conversations about this year’s show, we knew we wanted multiple hosts who reflected both our artists and our audience," CMT show producers said in a statement. "Kane and Sarah are young stars on momentous career rolls: Sarah is an award-winning, sought-after Hollywood actor who’s been a familiar face to millions of TV households for over 10 years; and Kane is a self-made success story who has skyrocketed to country music fame by crossing musical genres and delivering history-making hits. We’re thrilled to welcome them both to their first-time hosting duties at the CMT Music Awards."

"And in true 2020 fashion, where just about anything can happen, we have a big surprise up our collective sleeves, and look forward to announcing our final two hosts to add to this illuminous line-up."

In addition to hosting, Brown will also perform at the show, as will Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris. Caylee Hammack, Hardy, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning will perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage at varying points throughout the show.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. The show will take place in a new format and will feature outdoor performances "in and around" Nashville. It will air on CMT with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. Fan voting is now open at vote.cmt.com and continues until Monday, Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. ET.