Watch Kane Brown Perform ‘Good as You’ on ‘Good Morning America’

Kane Brown performed his latest single, “Good as You,” in a recent appearance on Good Morning America. The song is the second single from his recent Experiment album.

“Good as You” was inspired by Brown’s new wife, Katelyn, as was the accompanying video, which shows clips from their October wedding.

Brown will have plenty of opportunities to perform “Good As You” on his 2019 Live Forever Tour, with Granger Smith, RaeLynn, Danielle Bradbery and Jimmie Allen serving as his opening acts. After opening for artists like Jason Aldean and Chris Young, the 25-year-old is ready to see his name in the top spot.

“We just got really fluid on changing songs really quick, so there’s no dead space,” Brown told ABC News Radio. “And our set, our production is crazy now, from what we went from last year.”

“And just the fans and the energy, everybody is there to see me, and our openers, but it’s like my show,” he added. “So I’m really excited about it.”

Brown grew up without much money or resources, even spending time as a child homeless with his mother. Because of his early struggles, it’s important to Brown to give back to other children in need, which is why he is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club at every tour stop.

“We set up a VIP experience,” Brown revealed. “I’m trying to just talk to them and share my life story with them and how I was raised, and, you know, just [tell them to] keep your head on your shoulders.”

“They get to experience the show and sit side-stage and get to hang out with me and take a meet-and-greet picture,” he continued. “It’s just awesome to get to see the kids and actually get to give back.”

Brown is amazed at how much his younger fans want to be like him, going so far as to try to look like him.

“They wear my hats, and they’ll wear fake tattoo sleeves,” Brown shared. “Then their mom’s the one that tells me, ‘They love you,’ because they’re usually too shy to talk to me.”

The singer-songwriter hopes that fans who see him perform on his Live Forever Tour will realize that he is serious about a career in country music.

“I think this tour is going to show people that it’s not just an internet thing anymore,” Brown said. “I think this tour is going to show people that we’re here to stay. We’re not going anywhere, and we’re going to keep working our tails off. My team and my fans are going to keep growing and getting better and making a name for ourselves.”

Find tour dates at KaneBrownMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Kevin Winter