Kane Brown and Marshmello Officially Release ‘One Thing Right’

Kane Brown is back at radio with a new single, “One Thing Right.” The song is a collaboration with DJ and EDM artist Marshmello.

“I am really excited about,” Brown recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s kind of the opposite of his single ‘Happier.’ Hopefully, it’ll hit radio and do what we think its going to do. The team loves it and I love it.”

Brown and Marshmello co-wrote the song with hit songwriters Jesse Frasure, Josh Hoge, and Matthew McGinn, inspired at least in part by Brown’s relationship with his wife, Katelyn Jae.

“It just tells you everything that I’ve done wrong growing up,” Brown told Billboard. “It’s saying that the one thing I did get right was you, talking about my wife.”

The two decided to collaborate after Marshmello reached out to Brown following his recent wins at the American Music Awards.

“Marshmello had reached out to say congratulations while I was at the AMAs,” Brown recalled in a statement. “I sent him the song and he ended up being really passionate about it, and said he wanted to even make it a single, so we ended up working on it together. I am a huge Marshmello fan and think he is an incredible artist in his space, so I am thrilled to be able to get to collaborate with him on this. Its amazing seeing a song you wrote come to life like that.”

Brown is also excited about his new single, “Homesick,” which he wrote about his wife, with the video honoring those serving in the military.

“Yeah, ‘Homesick’ is a song that I wrote for myself, basically at the moment where it was just me being on the road so much, and missing my family and my wife,” Brown recalled to PopCulture.com. “And after I finished this song, I really listened to it, and to see who could relate to it, and the military popped into my head, so we decided to dedicate this song to the military.

“My music video is all the military coming home for their homecoming,” he added. “So it’s awesome. It’s very emotional.”

Brown just celebrated a No. 1 single with “As Good as You,” which is likely to be one of many Brown will achieve throughout his career.

“It’s an honor, ’cause when I first got in the game, it took me two singles to even move on the radio charts, so you never know if you’re gonna have a No. 1,” Brown reflected. “For country radio to be behind me, I love you guys, and I’m blessed. I feel blessed.”

