Kane Brown's Makeup Artist Got Hit By a Coconut During the 'Cool Again' Video Shoot

Kane Brown filmed the music video for his remix of "Cool Again" with Nelly in Miami earlier this summer, and during the shoot, the makeup artist for the video unfortunately had an accident involving a coconut that sent her to the hospital. Speaking to Elaina Smith on Nights With Elaina, Brown shared the story, revealing that the makeup artist is now doing fine.

"The sad thing, our makeup [artist] actually ended up going to the ER — a coconut fell and hit her on top of the head," he said. "My wife was talking about [that scenario] right before it happened, and we were in the trailer, and they came and told us, we were like 'Whoa!' But yeah, I think [she’s OK now]."

View this post on Instagram Cool Again out tonight..!! @kanebrown_music ..!!!!!!! Letsss goooo 💪🏽 A post shared by NELLY (@nelly) on Aug 6, 2020 at 3:05pm PDT

The 26-year-old added that the shoot was difficult in general due to hot temperatures and the social distancing measures the group took. "It was tough, it was 95 degrees out there on the beach in Miami [with] the humidity, we had to keep our masks on unless we were shooting, so our masks were pretty nasty after that," he said.

The colorful clip was filmed on a private beach and features Brown and Nelly soaking up the sun by the water and spending some time on the sand at sunset. "We were down in Miami at some private beach, so even that hut that you see on the beach, they literally built that the day before," Brown shared.

The Georgia native's original version of "Cool Again" appears on his recently-released EP, Mixtape Vol. 1, and the remix with Nelly will likely show up on the country star's upcoming album, which does not yet have a title or a release date.

Brown wrote "Cool Again" with Josh Hoge, Matthew McGinn and Lindsay Rimes. "We wrote 'Cool Again' at a writing retreat when it was about 20 degrees outside," he previously said in a statement. "At the time, it was about missing warm weather, but then it became so much more. It made us think about all the amazing memories of summer. We were really wanting to go back to that. I think that’s something people can really relate to in their own lives, especially right now."