Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line Among American Music Awards Nominees

Kane Brown and Florida Georgia Line lead the pack of country artists nominated for an American Music Award. Brown, who is tied for the most nominated country act with FGL with three each, announced the nominees earlier this week, along with Bebe Rexha, Normani and Ella Mai.

Brown is nominated for Favorite Male Artist – Country, Favorite Album, for his self-titled debut, and Favorite Song, for “Heaven.”

Florida Georgia Line’s three nods are for both Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Song – Country, for “Meant to Be,” with Bebe Rexha, as well as Favorite Duo or Group – Country.

Other country nominees include Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett, also for Favorite Male Artist – Country. Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood are in the running for Favorite Female Artist – Country, while LANCO and Dan + Shay join Florida Georgia Line for Favoritie Duo or Group – Country.

Rhett is also nominated for an AMA for Favorite Album – Country, for Life Changes, as is Luke Combs, for This One’s For You. Dan + Shay have the final nomination for Favorite Song – Country, for “Tequila.”

Cardi B and Drake are tied for the most nominations overall, with eight each. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone have six nominations, while Camila Cabello has five. Taylor Swift earned four nods, including for Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock. Bruno Mars and Khalid also have four nominations.

The American Music Awards will occur only a month before the 2018 CMA Awards, where Florida Georgia Line is also nominated three times, including Single of the Year and Musical Event of the Year, also for “Meant to Be.” LANCO, who is celebrating their first AMA nomination, is also nominated for Vocal Group of the Year.

It’s a busy awards season, with the People’s Choice Awards occurring on Nov. 11, just days before the CMA Awards, which will air live on Nov. 14. A dozen artists are nominated for the Country Artist of 2018 category, including Rhett, Underwood, Ballerini, Bryan and Florida Georgia Line. Other nominees in that category include Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Sam Hunt, Keith Urban and Sugarland.

Voting in most categories for the American Music Awards is available at Billboard.com.

The American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. Actress and comedian Tracee Ellis Ross will return to host the AMAs for the second time.

