Kane Brown's Daughter Kingsley Turns 1: 'Happy Birthday Angel'

Kane Brown's family had a big day to celebrate on Oct. 29, with the singer and his wife, Katelyn, celebrating their daughter Kingsley's first birthday. Brown used the opportunity to post a candid photo of Kingsley, who was sitting on a couch wearing a pink Minnie Mouse sweatshirt, a tiny pink bow on her head.

"I have a 1 year old wtf lol this year went way to fast as slow!!" he wrote. "Happy birthday angel. my big girl!" Katelyn commented, "Angel," while one fan joked, "is that your wallet shes already getting into? happy birthday beautiful girl!" The toddler also received numerous other birthday wishes from fans, many of whom couldn't believe she was one already.

Katelyn shared a photo of Kingsley's at-home birthday celebration on her Instagram page, posting a snap of her daughter sitting in front of a blue and white cake and gazing at it in awe, a large pink balloon in the air next to her. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KINGSLEY ROSE !" Katelyn wrote. "I loveee you more than you will ever know !!!!! Can’t believe you are already a year old. don’t grow up to fast angel ! We love you."

Brown has been able to spend plenty of time with his daughter this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken him off the road. "We're kind of on a regular routine with the family," he said during his recent Off the Road CMT special. "Kingsley wakes up, we hang out with her."

"It's weird having a baby now, especially during quarantine," he continued. "It's the same thing every day. I could be in the worst mood ever, if I'm feeling down, I'll just go to her... hug her, and if she just cracks one smile at me or giggles at me, she just makes my day better."

In August, Brown told PopCulture.com that being a dad is "amazing."

"I never knew what to expect, but I knew that whenever I had my kid that I would be the dad that was always there for her," he shared. "It's cool actually getting to watch your childhood... It's like you're reliving your childhood, watching her grow up. Not on the same cartoons, because I feel like cartoons suck now. But other than that, it's cool just seeing how she acts."