Country music superstar Kane Brown and Canadian whisky brand Crown Royal are teaming up for a brand new charity partnership to benefit U.S. veterans. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Brown's exclusive sponsorship with Crown Royal will bring the company's Purple Bag Project to several tour stops, along with the "That Deserves a Crown with Kane Brown" contest.

Crown Royal is inviting country music and whisky fans 21+ to nominate a veteran for a chance to win the ultimate concert experience at Brown's final tour stop in Arlington, Texas on September 14, 2024. This once-in a-lifetime opportunity will be a celebration of country music and the true heroes of America who deserve a Crown – military veterans. Visit SummerSessions.CrownRoyal.com through August 15, 2024, for details and official contest rules. For every valid nomination, Crown Royal will donate $1 to the nonprofit organization, CreatiVets, to support their mission to help wounded veterans heal through music and the arts.

(Photo: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com)

"What's better than country music and whisky? Crown is my go-to whisky on and off tour," said Brown. "It means a lot to me to partner with a brand that shares the same values as my fans and I. It's incredible to see how my music can bring people together to celebrate while also honoring the best among us, the military community. I'm excited to support CreatiVets and lend the 'In the Air' stage to give a spotlight to those who truly deserve a crown, veterans!"

This past weekend, Crown Royal and Brown kicked off the "That Deserves a Crown with Kane Brown" contest with a celebration in Chicago, IL. Veteran members from CreatiVets and local tastemakers were treated to an exclusive backstage experience in the Crown Lounge. Ahead of the show, guests enjoyed the country star's signature cocktail, Kane Brown's Royal Ranch Water.

"Our ties to country music are ingrained in our brand identity. We've always made it a priority to support artists in this space, which makes reunion with Kane so special." said Hadley Schafer, VP, Crown Royal. "With millions of Americans listening and embracing the growth of western culture, working with Kane on this tour was a natural fit. We're excited to celebrate the ever-evolving country music genre alongside our support of the military community."

"Music and the arts have the power to bring people together, so I am thrilled to partner once again with Crown Royal to share the mission of CreatiVets through country music," said Richard Casper, founder of CreatiVets. "CreatiVets was originally founded in Chicago so to be back where everything started to kick off this contest with my dear friend Kane is an incredible feeling."