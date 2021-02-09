Kane Brown Announces Rescheduled Worldwide Beautiful Tour Dates

✖

Kane Brown originally kicked off his Worldwide Beautiful Tour in early 2020, making it through a handful of dates in February and early March before the trek was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The remaining shows were first rescheduled for March and April 2021 but have now been moved again, with Brown now set to resume his tour in September 2021 in South Carolina.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Fans who can no longer attend the show they purchased tickets for will have 30 days to request a refund from their original point of purchase. More details can be found at KaneBrownMusic.com. Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane were set to serve as Brown's opening acts on the tour along with Restless Road.

During his time off the road, Brown released an EP, Mixtape Vol. 1, in August, and he's now working on his next album. "[I’ve] got a good group of songs together… I know a lot of people are wondering if there’s just going to be songs added to the first EP or if we’re going to have a second EP," he told RADIO.com's Katie & Company, sharing that his current single "Worship You" is likely the only song that will appear on both projects. "You’ll have 14 to 11 new songs to come out."

The 27-year-old has been teasing a number of new songs on Instagram, including recent share "Nothing 'Bout Loving You I'd Change," though they may not make his final album. "I’ve put songs up on the Instagram that are not gonna make the album," he explained. "I was just excited for them at the time. It’s cool letting my fans kind of guess which ones are gonna be on there and which ones aren’t." See Brown's list of rescheduled tour dates below.

Sept. 2 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 3 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 10 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

Sept. 11 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Sept. 16 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Sept. 17 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sept. 18 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

Sept. 23 — Lafayette, La. @ CAJUNDOME

Sept. 24 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 25 — Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

Nov. 12-13 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place