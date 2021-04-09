Kane Brown Announces 35-City 'Blessed & Free' Tour

✖

Kane Brown is the latest artist to announce an upcoming tour, revealing this week that he will be heading out on his Blessed & Free Tour in October. Brown has tapped openers Jordan Davis, Chase Rice and Restless Road for the 35-city trek, which kicks off in Sacramento and ends in Las Vegas.

The tour includes stops at all 29 NBA arenas, making Brown, a noted basketball fan, the first country artist in history to headline every NBA arena in a single tour. The 27-year-old announced his upcoming trek from the American Airlines Center in Dallas during one of his surprise promotional stops in upcoming tour markets. Davis will join Brown during the 2021 tour dates and Rice will be on the bill in 2022, while Restless Road will open shows throughout the tour.

Registration for the pre-sale begins Thursday, April 8 and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m. local time at his official website. See the full list of tour dates below.

October 1 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

October 8 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

October 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

October 10 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

October 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center

October 15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

October 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 23 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

October 24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

November 4 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

November 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

November 6 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

November 19 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

November 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

December 2 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

December 3 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

December 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

January 6 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

January 7 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

January 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

January 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

January 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

January 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

January 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

January 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

January 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

January 27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

January 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

January 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

February 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena

February 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena