Kane Brown Announces 35-City 'Blessed & Free' Tour
Kane Brown is the latest artist to announce an upcoming tour, revealing this week that he will be heading out on his Blessed & Free Tour in October. Brown has tapped openers Jordan Davis, Chase Rice and Restless Road for the 35-city trek, which kicks off in Sacramento and ends in Las Vegas.
The tour includes stops at all 29 NBA arenas, making Brown, a noted basketball fan, the first country artist in history to headline every NBA arena in a single tour. The 27-year-old announced his upcoming trek from the American Airlines Center in Dallas during one of his surprise promotional stops in upcoming tour markets. Davis will join Brown during the 2021 tour dates and Rice will be on the bill in 2022, while Restless Road will open shows throughout the tour.
Registration for the pre-sale begins Thursday, April 8 and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m. local time at his official website. See the full list of tour dates below.
October 1 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
October 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
October 8 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
October 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
October 10 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
October 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center
October 15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
October 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 23 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
October 24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
November 4 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
November 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
November 6 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
November 19 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
November 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
November 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
December 2 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
December 3 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
December 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
January 6 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
January 7 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
January 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
January 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
January 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
January 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
January 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
January 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
January 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
January 27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
January 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
January 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
February 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
February 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena