Kacey Musgraves Takes Shot at Donald Trump After Joe Biden Clinches Election Win

Country singer Kacey Musgraves has made it very clear she is not a fan of President Donald Trump, so she was among those celebrating on Saturday when media outlets projected President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Musgraves also made fun of Trump for claiming he won the election "by a lot," although Biden is projected to win the White House with 279 Electoral College votes and with over 4 million more votes than Trump earned in the popular vote count. Trump has refused to concede, with him and his allies sharing unfounded allegations of voter fraud.

After hearing media outlets call the election for Biden, Musgraves celebrated, writing, "GIDDY UP GIDDY UP! & RIDE STRAIGHT OUTTA THIS F— TOWN! GOODBYE." She later retweeted Trump's claim about winning the election, adding, "Well this tweet hasn't aged well [crying laughing emoji] WOMP WOMP." Musgraves then tweeted videos of people celebrating Biden's victory and other messages about the election. "Only touring Pennsylvania from now on," she also wrote, referring to how the state played a role in Saturday's call. She also asked everyone celebrating to "be safe."

The "Butterflies" singer has a history of speaking out against Trump and particularly lashed out over the president's response to the coronavirus pandemic. In April, she called Trump an "F— tool" after Trump tweeted about his ratings on March 29 while Americans died from the virus.