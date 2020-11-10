Kacey Musgraves Takes Shot at Donald Trump After Joe Biden Clinches Election Win
Country singer Kacey Musgraves has made it very clear she is not a fan of President Donald Trump, so she was among those celebrating on Saturday when media outlets projected President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Musgraves also made fun of Trump for claiming he won the election "by a lot," although Biden is projected to win the White House with 279 Electoral College votes and with over 4 million more votes than Trump earned in the popular vote count. Trump has refused to concede, with him and his allies sharing unfounded allegations of voter fraud.
After hearing media outlets call the election for Biden, Musgraves celebrated, writing, "GIDDY UP GIDDY UP! & RIDE STRAIGHT OUTTA THIS F— TOWN! GOODBYE." She later retweeted Trump's claim about winning the election, adding, "Well this tweet hasn't aged well [crying laughing emoji] WOMP WOMP." Musgraves then tweeted videos of people celebrating Biden's victory and other messages about the election. "Only touring Pennsylvania from now on," she also wrote, referring to how the state played a role in Saturday's call. She also asked everyone celebrating to "be safe."
The "Butterflies" singer has a history of speaking out against Trump and particularly lashed out over the president's response to the coronavirus pandemic. In April, she called Trump an "F— tool" after Trump tweeted about his ratings on March 29 while Americans died from the virus.
Musgraves also expressed frustration following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio last year. "I can't even believe that we're having to process the s— that's happening in the last twenty-four hours, much less everything that's happened in the last two-hundred and f—ing fifteen days in America. I don't know what the answer is but obviously something has to be f—ing done," Musgraves told the audience at Lollapalooza. "Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together to say, 'Somebody f—ing do something.'"
Musgraves has spoken out on other issues as well. Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May, Musgraves shared a list of ways people can help and urged her followers to take action. "WHITE PEOPLE HAVE HAD IT SO F—ING WRONG SINCE THE BEGINNING and I will do whatever I can I help break the DISGUSTING, damaging cycle racism and systemic privilege causes," she wrote at the time. Musgraves said she would not be a "bystander" herself.
Before the election, Musgraves shared a tweet calling voting for Trump an "act of violence" against the LGBTQ+ community. "If you love an LGBTQ+ person and you're planning on voting for Donald Trump in November, that's an act of violence against them," the meme read. "To each their own but know what your vote means," Musgraves added.
One person pointed out how Twitter added a label to Trump's tweet, noting that Trump wrote about winning before the election was called. Twitter added a link to its events page on the election, which notes that Biden is the projected winner.
Musgraves' tweet about only performing in Pennsylvania from now on also drew a strong reaction from her fans. One fan made a "tour schedule" for Musgraves that excluded states won by Trump in the Electoral College count.
