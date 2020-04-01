Kacey Musgraves Calls Donald Trump a ‘F—ing Tool’ Over Coronavirus Response in Heated Instagram Post

Kacey Musgraves is not a fan of Donald Trump, and she recently made her feelings known in a heated Instagram post, calling the U.S. President a “F—ing Tool” over his coronavirus response. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Musgraves shared a screenshot of Trump’s controversial “ratings hit” tweet that he posted earlier in the week alongside her heated comment about him.

“President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of The Bachelor. Numbers are continuing to rise,” the March 29 tweet reads. Musgraves was cleary unhappy with the tweet, as it prompted her to use the aforementioned epithet to refer to Trump. She is not alone in her dissatisfaction, however, as many others took to Twitter to let Trump know their feelings directly. “Even in the middle of a deadly pandemic that has taken over 2,000 Americans Trump is still only concerned with TV RATINGS. Does anyone really want 4 more years this BS?!” radio host Dean Obeidallah replied.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hey psychopath, people are watching because they want life-saving information not because of your shining personality. But even if people were entertained by your carnival show, do you really think that’s the most important thing in middle of a pandemic, you narcissistic baboon? — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 29, 2020

“You are s special kind of narcissistic assh—. A normal person would be commenting on the well being of others. Of course you and your special brand of narcissism can only focus on you. No worries. While you are able to lie at an impressively frenetic pace, reality will hit,” added Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland, Florida, school shooting victim Jamie Guttenberg.

“I literally cannot believe Trump cares this much about his ratings in the middle of the worst pandemic in modern history as Americans worry about their loved ones and their basic survival. This is like a reality TV show to him while it’s like the real life Hunger Games for us,” tweeted Dr. Eugene Gu.

“Trump has high ‘ratings’ because he is the President of the United States and we are all scared shitless. He has all the power and the resources to do something about it so of course people are tuning into his news conferences. Yet he thinks this is like some gross entertainment,” Gu continued.

At this time, Trump does not appear to have responded to criticisms of his tweet.