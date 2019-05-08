Kacey Musgraves Signs Modeling Contract With IMG Models

Kacey Musgraves is officially a model! The reigning ACM Female Vocalist of the Year just inked a deal with IMG Models, home to superstars like Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Paris Jackson and more.

After IMG Models broke the news, Musgraves expressed her gratitude on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So excited to be joining the @IMGmodels fam,” Musgraves tweeted, using the heart emoji.

So excited to be joining the @IMGmodels fam ❤️ https://t.co/EeGIIJnjiW — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 7, 2019

So excited to be joining the @IMGmodels fam ❤️ https://t.co/EeGIIJnjiW — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 7, 2019

The announcement of a modeling career came after Musgraves stunned on the Met Gala red carpet, appearing as a real-life Barbie, complete with a blonde wig, pink convertible and pink hairdryer purse.

“LIFE IN PLASTIC WAS FANTASTIC,” Musgraves tweeted alongside one photo.

LIFE IN PLASTIC WAS FANTASTIC 💗 @Moschino x @Barbie for #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/SDxQSPPdrx — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 7, 2019

maybe blondes DO have more fun 💕 @Moschino x @Barbie pic.twitter.com/3n2B4sTKiA — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 7, 2019

“Maybe blondes DO have more fun,” she wrote in another post.

By the time Musgraves got to the after-party, she had already swapped her pink outfit and blonde hair for a bejeweled gold outfit and her own long brown hair.

“AFTER-PARTY BARBIE,” Musgraves quipped in the post.

AFTER-PARTY BARBIE 💎 x @Moschino pic.twitter.com/WJzNAS1Bhi — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 8, 2019

The reigning ACM Female Vocalist of the Year has won numerous awards for her Golden Hour album, including two Grammys. While she is grateful for the success, Musgraves will continue to advocate for all women to have equal opportunities in country music.

“I would just say that if you do have a unique sound or a unique style or perspective to offer, you’re going to be told that it’s too different or that it’s not going to work or it doesn’t make sense,” Musgraves recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “That’s truthfully just the industry being lazy because money does drive a lot of things in this industry. Sometimes the focus can be too much on what is easy, what has worked before, but that’s not how we got all of our icons that we know and love today.

“At one point, they were pushing a lot of buttons; they were very inflammatory,” she added. “Then they eventually created the new normal. It’s going to take labels and radio being more fearless and taking a creative chance that are worth being heard. It pays off.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison