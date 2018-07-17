Watch Kacey Musgraves’ ‘High Horse’ Video

Kacey Musgraves has just released the video for her latest single, “High Horse.” The song is from her 2017 Golden Hour album.

The video, circa 1970s, matches well with the disco-themed song, which says, in part, “‘Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz / Every time they open up their mouth / Yeah, everyone knows someone who knows someone / Who thinks they’re cooler than everybody else.”

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, whose numerous credits include Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, the video shows Musgraves battling a nine-to-five job where she has to deal with more than a few unpleasant characters, as well as the singer singing karaoke, to, appropriately, “High Horse.”

In true Musgraves fashion, the 29-year-old ends up on a horse in the end to help wrap up the cinematic clip.

“High Horse” is just one of 13 songs on Golden Hour that Musgraves co-wrote, calling it her most personal album of her career so far.

“I’ve always written from first-hand experience, and every song that I’ve ever written has been personal, obviously,” she tells PopCulture.com. “But these are just different. It’s hard to explain. I feel like through the making of this record, I kind of went through a more introspective chapter.

“Getting ready to get married,” she continues. “My life completely changed when I met the right person and a lot of negative habits and patterns kind of went away. I adopted a lot of new happiness, and so naturally I was inspired by all that.”

Golden Hour was also inspired, at least in part, by Musgraves use of psychedelics, although she insists she isn’t one to advocate their usage for everyone.

“I would never suggest anything, for anyone that isn’t right for them,” says the Texan. “And when handled appropriately and responsibly, I have personally found that psychedelics have given me a really positive perspective on not only the earth, but my family and myself as a being in this universe. We’re grains of sand, and we’re nothing but we’re everything at the same time, and that can really put your ego into check in a good way. I think like we should all have that every now and then.

Musgraves just wrapped up her run with Harry Styles, and will kick off the European leg of her Oh, What a World Tour in October. The singer-songwriter recently announced she will continue her tour in 2019 with a series of shows in the United States. Find dates and venue information at KaceyMusgraves.com.

