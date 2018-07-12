Kacey Musgraves Gets Psychedelic in New Video for ‘High Horse’

Kacey Musgraves is getting retro in her new music video for “High Horse,” an upbeat, disco-tinged track from her most recent album, Golden Hour.

After teasing fans, Musgraves released the video on Thursday, July 12, with the clip finding the singer working in a ’70s office with some rather unpleasant co-workers including a boss with an inflated ego and a woman at a nearby desk with no sense of privacy.

Instead of enduring the day-to-day drudgery of dealing with those around her, Musgraves uses a daydream to escape, transporting herself to a Japanese-inspired karaoke bar where she dons a sequin-covered jumpsuit and lets loose.

Her dream also finds her at a fully psychedelic party, complete with disco balls and a colorful gown. At the end of the clip, Musgraves fittingly makes her exit on a white horse before waking back up only to realize it’s quitting time, strolling out of the office after donning rose-colored sunglasses.

The vibe of the music video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, perfectly complements that of the song, which describes someone who’s not exactly well-liked, and for good reason.

“‘Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz / Every time they open up their mouth,” Musgraves sings. “Yeah, everyone knows someone who knows someone / Who thinks they’re cooler than everybody else.”

Along with the video, Musgraves recently released two remixes of the song, which only accentuate the fact that this is a track made for the dance floor.

“It was a freakin’ blast to do ‘High Horse,’” Musgraves recently told Zane Lowe. “I mean, I had this title for a while, and just the thought of, you know, we all know that character that’s a little high on themselves. You know, they’re just a little bit arrogant. And I had this title sitting around for a long time and I have my own ideas who it’s about, but everyone has that character in their life, and, oh my gosh, it is the most fun ever.”

The singer is currently on tour with Harry Styles, a musician who fully complements her unique style.

“It’s definitely surpassed my expectations—not that I had any,” Musgraves told Hits Daily Double of touring with Styles. “He’s a gentleman, a classy person, a sweetheart and someone who cares about music. I didn’t know that much about his music, but he wanted me to do this tour. He asked, and I listened, and I thought, ‘Well, we’re meeting somewhere in the middle.’ It’s incredible to see the intensity and energy his fans bring. I was a little nervous about it, but they come out and know the words to my songs, which is nice.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Kacey Musgraves