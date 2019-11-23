Kacey Musgraves Claps Back at Fan Who Tried to Shame Her Latest Christmas Special Tease

Kacey Musgraves is preparing for the release of her first holiday special, and while she should be celebrating, the country music star is also taking time to respond to critics. The special debuts on Amazon Prime Video next week, and will feature dozens of celebrity cameos from Hollywood.

On Friday, Musgraves shared a clip from her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed her new holiday single “Glittery.” In the caption, she added “IN ONE WEEK The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show + soundtrack comes out. My band and I perform this song with [Troye Sivan]. Don’t miss it.” She also tagged Amazon Prime Video, which is releasing the special.

One fan misread the caption, believing Musgraves was pointing out that “Glittery” was written in only one week.

“Writing something for a week ain’t that impressive hun,” the fan wrote.

“That’s when her xmas special comes out, not how long it took her [laughing out loud],” another fan replied.

“[Oh my God] embarrassing for her,” Musgraves replied.

While that fan left a negative comment, most of the reaction to “Glittery” was positive in the comments section.

“Mariah who? This is the only Christmas anthem we need,” one fan wrote.

“This is so beautiful and you are an absolute goddess,” another wrote.

“The best Christmas song in the history of Christmas songs,” another added.

Amazon announced plans to release a Musgraves Christmas special earlier this month. The show will feature Musgraves joining Camila Cabello, Fred Armisen, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey and James Corden to sing other Christmas classics. Musgraves will perform songs from her 2016 Christmas album A Very Kacey Christmas and Leon Bridges will join her for a new sing titled “Present Without a Bow.” The Radio City Rockettes are also joining the special.

“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Musgraves said earlier this month.”What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.”

The Christmas special caps off an incredibly successful year for Musgraves, whose album Golden Hour won the Grammy for Album of the Year in February. This month, she won Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for “Rainbow” at the CMA Awards.