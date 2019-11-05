A Kacey Musgraves Christmas Special Is Coming to Amazon

This Christmas is shaping up to be a very yee-haw holiday, with a Kacey Musgraves Christmas special coming to Amazon Prime this month.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will premiere Nov. 29 on Amazon Prime, with a trailer for the event showing the Radio City Rockettes getting ready backstage before the camera pans to Musgraves, who is wearing a rhinestoned green velvet dress and placing candy canes on the dressing tables reserved for her fellow guests — though Dan Levy, who will narrate the show, gets a lump of coal.

The special will feature Musgraves and fellow musicians performing classic Christmas tunes, with Rolling Stone sharing that the cast of stars will include Fred Armisen on “Silent Night,” Camila Cabello on “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” James Corden on “Let it Snow,” Zooey Deschanel on “Mele Kalikimaka” and Lana Del Rey on “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Other guests include Kendall Jenner and Musgraves’ grandmother, a.k.a. “Nana,” as well as a dance performance from the Radio City Rockettes.

“The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” is coming to you full of festive comedy & musical moments featuring many of the incredible talents you know & love (including my actual Nana!) Watch it November 29th on @amazonprimevideo #KaceyChristmas pic.twitter.com/yGWSm6cbtL — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 4, 2019

Musgraves covered several holiday classics and introduced a few holiday songs of her own on her 2016 album A Very Kacey Christmas, and Leon Bridges will stop by to perform Musgraves’ original song “Present Without a Bow” and Troye Sivan will join the Grammy winner for a new song, “Glittery.”

“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Musgraves said in a statement. “What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.”

