Kacey Musgraves Calls Celebrity Status ‘Daunting’ as Her Star Power Rises

Kacey Musgraves is practically a household name, a level of success that she faces with equal pride and fear. The 30-year-old currently has an exhibit of her life and career, Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors, at the Country Music Hall of Fame, which has forced Musgraves to come to terms with how far much she has already accomplished.

“You know, at times it’s daunting,” she said of her celebrity stature, speaking at a recent gathering at the Hall of Fame (quote via PEOPLE) . “I’m not somebody who’s ever been like, ‘Yes, fame, awesome!’ … Maintaining my grasp on reality and humanity and normalcy is very important to me.

“I can’t think of a scarier thing to think about than being detached,” she added. “My family, they’d b–tch slap me in two seconds if I was being crazy.”

Musgraves’ exhibit includes artifacts from her early years all the way through present day, including clothing, awards, and even detention slips, which she is happy to show, even though she regrets that she got them in the first place.

“I was there to socialize,” Musgraves reflected of her time in school. “The reason school existed for me is so I could have a social life, [so] I could talk. … In retrospect, I wish I would’ve paid more attention and cared, but for some reason I just felt so bored.”

The Texas native was on hand when the exhibit opened, revealing how overwhelmed she was to see her entire life on display.

“This is crazy. This is just absolutely insane,” Musgraves said a reception celebrating the Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors opening. “I really kind of don’t even know what to say. I admit that when the Country Music Hall of Fame presented this idea, and asked me if I would want to do this. Obviously it was a big honor, but I was also like, ‘Whatever. I’m just totally unworthy of this.’ I just feel really unworthy in a lot of ways.

“Also, I was like, ‘Isn’t that something that you do when you’re 85 years old?’” continued the singer. “They assured me that it was the right moment and how excited they were to be sharing a more modern side of country music, a young version of that. I’m very proud of my story and where I am right now and even the detention slips that are in there,” she continued. ‘I made sure those were in there. Insubordination, lots of talking. Some awkward hair choices, as well.”

The exhibit will be opened through June 7, 2020.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Noam Galai