Watch: Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton Reunite in Surprise Performance

Justin Timberlake gave country fans the duet sequel they’ve been dreaming of for two years on Saturday night.

The pop star took the stage at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn., and between a hit-laden set list, he teased fans before bringing country singer Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, on stage.

It was the first time Timberlake and Stapleton crooned together since their unforgettable performance at the 2015 CMA Awards. To reminisce, they began with a duet of “Tennessee Whiskey” and shared the stage as Stapleton led them through “Fire Away” and “Sometimes I Cry.”

“Thank you for letting us butt in on the show here,” Stapleton addressed the crowd during his partner’s water break.

When Timberlake returned, he came with a public proposal for the country singer: “I think we should just make a deal. Every time either one of us plays Tennessee, the other one’s there.”

Stapleton obliged, and Timberlake added, “That’s how you get ’em, y’all. You put them on stage, and then you [ask].”

During Timberlake’s set, he included the hits: “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Suit and Tie,” “My Love” and more. And between songs, the Memphis, Tn. native raved about his “new hometown” of Franklin to the packed crowd.

This was the former boy band member-turned-soloist’s first time headlining the third annual festival, but he also co-produces the event.

