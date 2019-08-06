Justin Moore Reveals Why He Stays Away From Social Media: ‘I’m Too Fragile’

Justin Moore has millions of followers on social media, but he rarely sees what they have to say. The singer, who just released his latest Late Nights and Longnecks album, chooses to stay mostly away from all forms of social media, purely as a means to protect himself and his feelings from the occasional rude comment someone inevitably posts.

“I don’t [use social media],” Moore told his record label. “I used to and it would drive me crazy because there’d be a hundred positive ones and then one bad one, and then it just sends me into a tailspin. I’m too fragile for that, I guess. So I really don’t.”

Moore also learned that he can’t appreciate the music he makes if it doesn’t appeal to everyone, even though he knows that isn’t possible.

“The other aspect of that is I’m hopeful that every single person loves my music, which I know is not a possibility,” he continued. “So, that being said, I don’t really make music for anybody other than myself. I’m hopeful that fans can relate to it, but I just kind of always make albums for me and let the chips fall where they may. If I were to start reading critics and all that stuff it would drive me nuts.”

Moore just announced he would kick off his Late Nights and Longnecks Tour next year, with his own musical hero, Tracy Lawrence, joining him on the road.

“I’ve been fortunate to go out and have the opportunity over the last five, six years to do my own tours and it’s been a lot of fun,” Moore shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “We’ve had some guys out that not only do I have a ton of respect for, but they’ve gone on to have such great careers since then. We started putting something together a little while back that I’d been saying if we could put this together it would be probably the biggest one, at least for me personally, but I think the biggest tour we’ve ever been able to put together.”

“It’s perfect timing for [Lawrence] and I to go out and do a tour together,” he continued. “It’s going to be so much fun. I have so much respect for him.”

Dates and cities have yet to be announced for the upcoming tour. Purchase Late Nights and Longnecks by visiting Moore’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / John Lamparski