Justin Moore Reveals Why He Refuses to Hire a Nanny for His Children

Justin Moore has sold well over a million albums, had several hit songs and sold out concerts all over the country. In other words, he could afford almost anything he wanted, including someone to take care of his four children that he shares with his wife, Kate. But while that might make his life easier, Moore says that is not an option, at least not for his family.

“I’ve got great friends that have nannies for their kids and there’s not a thing wrong with that at all, especially with what we do,” Moore explained. “It’s tough not to have one. But we’ve never had a nanny, so our kids see us do everything for them. And again, there’s nothing at all in the world wrong if you do. But I think that helps them go, ‘Well, Dad was up on stage a while ago. That was cool. But now he’s bathing me.’ I think there’s something to that that helps.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And that’s just us,” he continued. “That’s just the way we operate. But we try to be as normal as possible, if that makes sense, in every sense of the word, whether it be spending or trips. We do the same things that their friends and their parents are doing that they go to school with. And so, I think that, all that helps.”

Moore is readying the release of his fifth studio album, Late Nights and Longnecks, which includes his current single, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.”

“We had a song out years ago that was a big hit called ‘If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,’” Moore shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “We’ve played that song seven to eight years now. Every night onstage when I introduce that song, I always talk about military men and women, teachers, nurses, firefighters, first responders and so on. I always end it by saying, ‘Here’s to the ones that didn’t make it back home.’

“For some reason it hit me one night that I needed to write that as a song,” he continued. “I had some songwriters on the road with me, and you instantly know if an idea is good or bad by the look on the faces of your co-writers. We started it that night and finished it the next day.”

Late Nights and Longnecks will be released on April 26. Download “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin