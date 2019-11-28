Justin Moore Reveals the One Surprising Dish He Eats at Thanksgiving

When Justin Moore sits down for Thanksgiving with his family, they will all enjoy the usual turkey. But the 35-year-old also revealed there is one other surprising – and non-traditional – food he eats every time Thanksgiving rolls around.

“We started doing something, as far as dishes go for Thanksgiving,” Moore shared with his record label. “Obviously you gotta have a turkey. I mean, that goes without saying. We fry turkeys, but we also started doing fish fries. Where I’m from in Arkansas, fried catfish is huge, so we’ve kinda started doing that and it’s kind of cool, and everybody likes it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moore will also likely have a few drinks over Thanksgiving as well. His current single, “Why We Drink,” is from his latest Late Night and Longnecks album, and was inspired by a conversation he had with his mother.

“I ordered a drink, and then I ordered three, four more,” Moore recalled to Access. “And my mom goes, ‘Why do you drink so much?’ And I go, ‘Hell, I don’t know why I drink so much!’ I like drinking. If my team wins, I drink to celebrate. If my team loses, I drink ’cause I’m bummed out. If a certain song comes on, I drink. So I had this idea to write a song called ‘Why We Drink.’ So, in a roundabout way, my mom gave me the idea.”

After the holidays are over, Moore will hit the road with Tracy Lawrence, on a joint Late Nights and Longnecks Tour.

“I’ve been fortunate to go out and have the opportunity over the last five, six years to do my own tours and it’s been a lot of fun,” Moore said when announcing the tour. “We’ve had some guys out that not only do I have a ton of respect for, but they’ve gone on to have such great careers since then. We started putting something together a little while back that I’d been saying if we could put this together it would be probably the biggest one, at least for me personally, but I think the biggest tour we’ve ever been able to put together.

“We’re excited to announce that we’re putting together the tour for this album, Late Nights and Long Necks Tour and excited to go out and do it with one of my heroes, another Arkansas boy of mine,” he added. “He’s got 18 No. 1s, Tracy Lawrence. I’ve looked up to him for a lot of years. I think it’s perfect timing for he and I to go out and do a tour together. It’s going to be so much fun. And again, I have so much respect for him.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Lamparski